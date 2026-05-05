BRIGADIER GENERAL (Rtd) Dr. Brian Chituwo



Brigadier General (Rtd) Dr. Brian Chituwo is a distinguished Zambian orthopaedic surgeon, retired military officer, and veteran politician who has held several high-ranking ministerial positions in Zambia.





Professional & Military Career

Dr. Chituwo has had a long career in both the medical field and the Zambia Army:

Medical Qualifications: He holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B. Ch.B) from the University of Zambia (UNZA), an MSc in Orthopaedics, and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) of Edinburgh.





Military Service: He served as the Commandant of Maina Soko Military Hospital and was the first surgeon at that facility.



Current Status: He remains active as a consultant in various medical specialties and was recently noted for advocating for the medical evacuation of former cabinet minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba in April 2025.





Political Career

A prominent member of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), Dr. Chituwo served in several key roles:





Cabinet Minister: He held multiple portfolios, most notably serving as the Minister of Health under President Levy Mwanawasa. He also served as Minister of Science, Technology and Vocational Training, and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Member of Parliament: He represented the Mumbwa Central constituency for several years.





Recent Commentary: In July 2024, he publicly commended the government’s efforts to reduce infant mortality rates while urging more focus on maternal health.



The Lamba Kingdom