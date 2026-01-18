Bright Nundwe distance yourself from Miles Sampa who want to use your position for  his political mileage- Sampa Mwaume

Sampa Mwaume writes:

As a member of Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, am challenging the newly elected MP for Chawama to state his allegiance, if it’s to Miles Sampa who gave the PF party to Chabinga or it’s to FDD under the able leadership of SC Chifumu Banda whom Miles is referring to in this post.





I need to check the amended constitution if FDD expels the new MP for Chawama they can replace him with another person, that’s if his allegiance is not to FDD that sponsored him.





We need sobriety from Miles Sampa and his team, the people of Chawama did not vote because Miles went to campaign in Chawama. Chawama residents voted to protect the legacy of ECL and against what the ECL family has passed through at the hands of UPND government, let that sink in Miles.





Ba Bright Nundwe distance yourself from people who want to use your position for their political mileage. It’s time for you to serve the people of Chawama, otherwise you will be an 8 month MP.