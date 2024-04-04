Brighton announces a $154 million profit for 2022/2023 season

Premier League club, Brighton, announced a remarkable after-tax profit of £122.8 million ($154.4 million) for the 2022-23 season.

This substantial increase from the previous year’s profit of £24.1 million ($30.3 million) was attributed to the sale of key players like Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, and Marc Cucurella, as well as compensation received for former manager Graham Potter, who joined Chelsea in September 2022.

It’s worth noting that the reported figures do not include significant transfers such as Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez, as their moves to Chelsea were finalised after the reporting period.

Caicedo’s transfer fetched up to $146 million, while Sanchez’s transfer reportedly brought in $32 million.

Furthermore, Brighton’s financial success was bolstered by their achievement of their highest-ever Premier League finish, securing sixth place, and reaching the semifinals of the FA Cup.

“We now have a very solid platform to continue to make significant progress on the pitch, by investing in our squad,” Brighton deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said.

Brighton reported a record turnover of £204.5 million ($257 million), indicating significant financial growth for the club.

However, this success has attracted attention to Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is being considered for several high-profile coaching positions expected to become available this summer.

Vacancies at top clubs like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Liverpool, where Thomas Tuchel, Xavi Hernandez, and Jurgen Klopp are set to depart, have been linked to De Zerbi.

Despite the speculation, De Zerbi stated last week that he intends to hold discussions with Brighton’s owners before making any decisions about his future.

“It’s [future] not a problem, it’s a part of my work. At the moment, I want to be focused and to keep my eyes on the target we have. I have the contract at the moment. The focus is on the pitch,” he said.

“I’m very relaxed. The problems are the injured players and the preparations for the next game. These are the problems not the contract or my future.”

De Zerbi’s contract with Brighton expires in 2026.