Bring him back home. Bury him with dignity, Give Zambia closure – Simon Mulenga Mwila





This whole situation has been mishandled.



Honestly, it did not require all this drama.



One simple call when ECL passed.

Inform the sitting President.

Show basic respect.





After that, sit down.



Put the past aside.

Talk like leaders.

Find common ground.



Both sides have ugly history. We all know that.





ECL had HH arrested and charged with treason over a traffic incident, and he spent days in detention.

HH, after coming into power, also did not make things easy for ECL as a former Head of State.





But death is not the place to settle old scores.

It is the place to close chapters.



What should have been a moment of unity has now turned into tension.





VERY Unnecessary.



This could have been handled quietly.

Issues resolved maturely.

And a former Republican President given the dignity he deserves.





That is all the country expected.



But politics and ego have taken center stage.



That is disappointing.



Even now, the solution remains simple.





Bring him back home.

Bury him with dignity.

Give Zambia closure.



Chapwa!



Simon Mulenga Mwila – Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka.

(DBA Student, MBA, LLM, LLB, Legal Practitioner, Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public)