Britain has paused plans to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after facing strong opposition from Donald Trump, according to a government spokesperson.

“We have always said we would only proceed with the deal if it has US support,” the spokesperson said, as reports indicated that legislation to transfer sovereignty had run out of time in parliament.

The islands include Diego Garcia, a strategically important military base jointly used by the United States and the United Kingdom. Trump had criticised the proposed deal earlier this year, describing it as “great stupidity.”

The government of Keir Starmer maintained its support for the agreement but acknowledged it could not proceed without backing from Washington. Reports suggest a new bill to return the islands is unlikely to be introduced.

Under the original agreement reached in May, Britain would have handed sovereignty of the archipelago to Mauritius while leasing Diego Garcia for long-term military use. The proposed deal included a 99-year lease, with the option to extend.

The Chagos Islands, located about 2,000 kilometres northeast of Mauritius, have long been the subject of international dispute. Britain retained control after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s, but forcibly removed thousands of islanders, who have since pursued legal claims for compensation.

In 2019, the International Court of Justice advised that Britain should return the territory to Mauritius, adding pressure for a resolution.

Despite that, concerns over security and geopolitical interests, particularly surrounding the Diego Garcia base, have continued to complicate the issue, with the UK government stressing the importance of maintaining the facility for defence operations.