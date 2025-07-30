British boxer Anthony Joshua drops retirement bombshell

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua, has hinted that 2025 could be his final year as a professional boxer.

The 35-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating that his final punch in the ring could be thrown later this year.

“Shout to Matchroom Boxing for all you have done for me and continue to do for me,” he said, paying tribute to the boxing promotional organisation who he has worked with for the past 12 years.

“Long may you reign supreme and keep giving fighters opportunities to become champions and make boxing great. Twelve years ago, I signed with you and 12 years later I will throw my last punch with you.

“Royalty and loyalty is a perfect match for the great good. A toast to another 100 years of Matchroom Boxing. And to finish on this… If I could start from scratch, I wouldn’t change s***.”

Joshua, who turned professional in 2013, last fought in September 2024, suffering a fifth-round knockout loss to fellow Briton Daniel Dubois.

He is expected to return to the ring before the end of 2025.

The former Team GB star has enjoyed a stellar amateur and professional career, capturing Olympic gold at London 2012 before going on to establish himself as one of the most formidable blue-riband division operators of the 21st century.

Joshua inked a long-term agreement with Eddie Hearn just months after his Olympic success 13 years ago, and has since gone on to play a defining role in the modern-day transformation of the sport.