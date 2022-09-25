British-Ghanaian Rapper Stormzy features Jose Mourinho in new music video

Award winning UK rapper, collaborated with Portuguese gaffer Jose Mourinho in his “Mel made me do it” music video. The song is a new single released by Stormzy.(SEE VIDEO BELOW)

The song has gained a lot of traction as result of the musician’s talent and the celebrities who featured in the music video.

Notably among them is the legendary football manager Jose Mourinho. In the music video Stormzy and Mourinho covered their mouth as the lyrics went: ‘You love to talk about the old days, them man are old like Annie, are you okay? I prefer not to speak like I’m Jose.’

Jose Mourinho took time off his busy schedule to feature in the Cameo video of his friend Stormzy. He took to his social media page to announce how delighted he was about his collaboration with Stormzy and how fun it was.

The celebrated manager said it “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video out today.” he added that, I had a great time and it’s great to see him wearing @adam-gearymatilde.jewellery.”

Stormzy and Jose Mourinho’s relationship dates way back 2016 when Mourinho was appointed as the new Manchester United manager. Stormzy is a big fan of the football club and even performs at the stadium before games on most occasions.

Stormzy’s friendship has been admired grossly due to the fact that, He sustained his relationship with Mourinho even though his managerial career ended at Manchester United after he was sacked due to a poor run of form of the football team.

Mourinho currently serves as manager at AS Roma where he lifted the Uefa Europa Conference league last season to cement his name as the only football manager to win all three Uefa club competitions.

Renowned and recording breaking Athletes, Usain Bolt and Asher-Smith also featured in the music video. Bolt played the role of a character who switched on his television set to watch a show whiles Asher Smith was one of the panelists on the ‘Mel made me do it’ show.

In the video Usain Bolt watched the show from the comfort of his house in the Caribbean as he was sipping a drink and nodding to the lyrical dexterity of Stormzy as he raps. it was a star-studded video with very entertaining content.