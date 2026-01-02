British OF Star, Lily Philips, Baptised After Sl3££ping with 3000+ Men, With 1,113 in 12 Hours As Her Last Challenge

Lily Philips announced her retirement from the adult film industry after being baptised in late 2025.

The English OF content creator is known for her daring stunts in her content, her unique perspective on the industry she is in, and what she aimed to achieve before venturing out.

She recently disclosed that at age eleven she started watching that content on the internet, so despite her parent owning a successful cleaning company, Lily had already decided her future as she was studying nutrition at the University of Sheiifield.

Philips had a huge presence on Instagram during her university days, and as someone who used to get intimate with her colleagues for free, she decided to monetize her “talent” by creating an OF account.

Lily Philips, who had sex with 1,113 men in 12 hours, turns to Christ and gets baptized pic.twitter.com/zril5JZflw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2026

The numbers kept increasing, but the money she wanted was not trickling in, so she finally got gigs to feature in movies in the adult industry, where she shot explicit content.

In 2024, the actress announced her intention to sleep with 100 men as prelims towards her 1000 men challenge in her quest to break her colleague, Bonnie Blue’s record.

The 100 men were quite hectic, according to her interview after the shoot, but as a go-getter, she was willing to prepare and go for gold.

A news was circulating in the latter middle of 2025 that Lily had carried out her challenge and surpassed her goal by finishing 1,113 in 12 hours. She interacted with each for 39 seconds.

After being intimate with approximately 3000 men, Lily Phillips has decided to get baptised due to her newly found faith.

The video of her getting baptized has caused a massive uproar, with the majority of the criticisms coming from men. They claim women can’t keep leveraging religion as their retirement plan after “exploring” the world and expect people to forget their past, even though it will be on the internet forever.

Some believers are also saying Lily should be pampered in order not to push her away into her previous actions again.