British Police chief has been suspended from the force after an AI software found ‘s£xual content’ on his phone

A British Police chief has been suspended from the force after an AI software found ‘s£xual content’ on his work phone.

Special Chief Officer James Deller was among more than 100 officers flagged after controversial monitoring software developed by US tech giant Palantir Technologies was introduced last month.

The software, which scans data held on work phones and laptops, triggered an alert linked to SCO Deller, who oversees around 1,200 special constables.

The force boss now faces disciplinary action and could ultimately be dismissed if the allegation is upheld.

A spokesman for the Met said: ‘The officer has not been arrested and there are no criminal allegations.’

The Metropolitan Police spent £487,000 bringing in the AI system as part of a wider internal standards crackdown.

The volume of referrals generated by the technology has led Scotland Yard to launch a major internal investigation known as Operation Artificial, overseen by the force’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Other officers caught up in the operation have faced allegations including fraud, s£xual ass@ult, and misconduct in public office.

Two officers have already been arrested over separate unspecified allegations.

The Met Police Federation, which represents around 30,000 officers, criticised the use of the technology and warned against treating rank-and-file police with suspicion.

A spokesman told the Sun: ‘No one wants bad police, but officers do not deserve to be treated with this level of suspicion by their Big Brother Bosses.’