BRITISH ROYAL ACKNOWLEDGES HON DOREEN  MWAMBA AS ‘A POWERFUL VOICE FOR EQUITY, OPPORTUNITY’

BRITISH ROYAL ACKNOWLEDGES HON MWAMBA AS ‘A POWERFUL VOICE FOR EQUITY, OPPORTUNITY’





His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent has acknowledged various leaders, among them Zambia’s Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba, for their works in advancing the cause of children growing up in family environments.





This was during a Care for Children Late Summer Charity Gala Dinner hosted at Kensington Palace in London on Friday.



Prince Michael, in a speech read for him by John Langlois, acknowledged Ms. Mwamba as a “powerful voice for equity and opportunity among the young and at risk.”





Ms. Mwamba had travelled to London to participate in the Care for Children London Summit that took place at the Langham Hotel.





Others who were acknowledged are Dr Nasser Alkahtani (Executive Director of the Arab Gulf Programme for Development), Domna Michailidou (Minister for Social Cohesion and Family Affairs of Greece, Narek Mkrtchyan (Macedonia Ambassador to the United States, Dr Khalid Al Ghaith (Secretary General of the Committee Human Fraternity in the United Arab Emirates, and Senator Kathuri Murungi (Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of Kenya).





Prince Michael, in a speech read for him, hailed the work of Care for Children pioneers Robert and Elizabeth, whose belief that every child deserves the love and stability of a family has grown into a global mission that is transforming lives and reshaping futures.





He stated: “to each of you – your presence this evening sends a powerful message: That the welfare of children is not the concern of one nation or one organisation, but a shared responsibility of humanity”.



This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary , Press

Zambia High Commission

London

Speedwell Mupuchi.