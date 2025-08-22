British woman reveals she has moved to Benidorm as the UK has ‘too many foreigners’

A woman who isn’t the only Brit to move to Benidorm has claimed there are ‘too many foreigners in the UK’ as her reason for leaving.

Well, out of the three million tourists last year, nearly 900,000 of them were from Britain, while over a million of the travellers happened to be Spanish nationals.

The coastal city is like international travel, but with the subtitles switched off, as it seems red-faced Brits are offered a full English breakfast and a pint of lager at every corner.

Adding to the perfect holiday aesthetic is the nightlife, with Oasis heavy karaoke bars and Elvis impersonators, as well as Sticky Vicky’s X-rated Benidorm show.

Brits love it so much that five percent of the people living in Benidorm are reportedly from the UK.

But for one British woman, none of the reasons above appear to be why she moved.

Instead, she complained that there are ‘too many foreigners in the UK’, so she decided to become one herself, but in a different country.

As of June 2023, there were around 11.4 million non-UK-born residents of England and Wales, including 3.4 million EU-born and 8 million non-EU-born, according to ONS stats.

‘We lost our rights, freedom of speech went!’



British holiday makers tell GB reporter Dougie Beattie why they moved to Benidorm permanently. pic.twitter.com/QigFprhm5L — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 20, 2025

Speaking to GB News’ Dougie Beattie during a ‘BRITS TAKEOVER BENIDORM’ segment, she said: “We lost our rights, freedom of speech went! I had enough, I ain’t doing it no more. I’m off. I thought, ‘nah’.

“Britain lost the plot 20 years ago, sorry.”

The clip of the interview was shared on social media, and people were quick to point out the irony of what she was saying.

“Oh the irony of immigrants to Spain who can’t speak Spanish and in a country that is itself heavily reliant on immigrant labour going there cos ‘too many immigrants in UK’,” one person tweeted,

Another added: “‘There are too many foreigners in the UK, so I decided to copy them and also become a foreigner in Spain’. You could not make this s**t up.”

A third wrote: “There are too many foreigners in the UK so I’m going to Spain to live among foreigners and enjoy the benefits of a socialist government!”

“So, they are immigrants, using Spanish housing and medical services,” someone else said.

“Lucky they don’t have reform in Spain!”

A fifth commented: “I wonder if they will learn the language or just sit in bars and fill their faces with an English Breakfast and a pint for five euros every morning.”

Someone else said: “The irony that they’ve migrated to another country. As a regular visitor to Spain I food prices are as high, if not higher, than the UK.”

According to government statistics, the number of people migrating to the UK has been higher than the number emigrating in each year since 1994.