 Britney Spears sentenced to 12 months probation for reckless driving

Britney Spears has been sentenced to one year of probation following her arrest for driving under the influence.

The popstar pleaded guilty at her arraignment at Ventura County Superior Court on Monday, two months after she was arrested for DUI.

The 44-year-old singer, who recently left rehab after a three-week stint following her March 4 arrest, did not appear in court, but entered a guilty plea via her lawyer, Michael Goldstein.

Spears was sentenced to 12 months probation, a day in jail, which she’s already served, and ordered to enroll in a three-month alcohol and drug education program after accepting a plea deal in DUI cases known as a ‘wet reckless’.

The plea bargain allows the driver to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs – a lesser charge that carries a much lighter sentence.

The deal is reserved for defendants with no prior history of DUI, with a low blood alcohol level, when there is no injury or crash, and when the subject shows ‘self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol program.’

Ventura County Superior Court Commissioner Matthew Nemerson also fined Spears $721 and ordered her to see a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a month.

He also told the troubled singer not to use alcohol or drugs, apart from prescription medications and ruled that police could search her vehicle without a warrant if she is pulled over again.