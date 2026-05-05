OLDEST WOODEN STRUCTURE IN THE WORLD FOUND IN ZAMBIA



A 476,000-year-old wooden structure discovered at Kalambo Falls in Zambia is reshaping what scientists know about early human ancestors.





Hidden beneath layers of sediment and preserved by unique environmental conditions, traces of an ancient construction have emerged from deep prehistory.





Unlike the stone tools that dominate the archaeological record, this discovery is made of wood, a material rarely preserved across such vast stretches of time.





Reported in Nature, the find dates back 476,000 years and points to early human ancestors building structured wooden forms long before Homo sapiens existed.





A Discovery That Challenges the “Stone Age” Narrative.



The excavation at Kalambo Falls uncovered an extraordinary set of preserved wooden artifacts, including a wedge, a digging stick, a carefully cut log, and a notched branch.





These objects suggest intentional design and construction, pointing to a level of planning rarely attributed to such ancient populations.





The waterlogged conditions of the site played a decisive role in preserving these materials, which would otherwise have decomposed over time and remained invisible to science.



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