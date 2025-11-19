Brown Mogotsi alleges CIA links to KZN police chief and Zulu king at Madlanga Commission





North West businessman Brown Mogotsi made explosive claims before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, alleging that KwaZulu‑Natal Police Commissioner Lt‑Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini were recruited and actively working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).





Mogotsi, who says he has long worked as a “contact agent” for South Africa’s Crime Intelligence, told the commission that one of his sources claimed Mkhwanazi and the king were “activated” to protect Western strategic interests. He pointed to Mkhwanazi having received training in the U.S., and to the king’s time in the United States, as part of the basis for the allegation.





According to Mogotsi, their alleged CIA linkage was tied to economic interests particularly around coal exports via the Richards Bay port which he says raised concern among “Western or Israeli interests.” He claimed that Mkhwanazi deployed the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) to intimidate and harass members of the Zulu royal family, especially those aligned with Prince Simakade, acting on orders from these foreign interests.





Mogotsi admitted that his source did not provide direct evidence for the CIA claim, and under questioning by the commission said it was “hearsay upon hearsay.”





He also defended his own role, saying he posed as an SAPS infiltrator to gain Mkhwanazi’s trust, while in fact working under instructions from his crime intelligence handlers.





Mogotsi further alleged that the late former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa shared suspicions about Mkhwanazi’s CIA ties. He said he met with Mthethwa a month before his death to raise his concerns.





The Madlanga Commission, established to investigate political interference, corruption, and leaks inside the criminal justice system, is now faced with these serious espionage-type claims, though some are based on unverified information.