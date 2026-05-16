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Brown Mogotsi Arrested After Alleged Staged Assassination Attempt In Vosloorus



North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has been arrested for allegedly staging an assassination attempt in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.





Mogotsi has been charged with defeating the ends of justice.



His arrest came shortly after he delivered testimony before the Madlanga Commission.





According to National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a multidisciplinary SAPS team executed a J50 warrant of arrest on Friday evening.





Mathe said the case emanates from the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on Mogotsi’s life in Vosloorus.





“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm used in the commission of the crime has also been linked to other serious and violent crimes, including cases of murder and attempted murder,” Mathe said.





Mogotsi is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 May 2026.





The arrest marks a major development in a case that has attracted significant public attention due to Mogotsi’s links to testimony before the Madlanga Commission.





Police previously indicated that if investigations found that the alleged assassination attempt had been staged, a charge of defeating the ends of justice could follow.



The matter remains under investigation.