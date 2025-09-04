Brown Mogotsi made multiple secret attempts to contact controversial tenderpreneur “Cat” Matlala on day of Mkhwanazi bombshell briefing



Court revelations on Tuesday exposed multiple secret calls from North West businessman Brown Mogotsi to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on 6 July 2025, coinciding with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive briefing on alleged corruption within the police and justice system.





Matlala, detained at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on charges including attempted murder and money laundering, was found with a cellphone containing Mogotsi’s persistent contact attempts and a paused video of Mkhwanazi’s press conference. Prosecutors raised questions about how Matlala accessed the device while incarcerated.





The briefing implicated both Mogotsi an alleged associate of suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Matlala in shielding criminal syndicates and interfering with the Political Killings Task Team.





Court documents reveal Matlala tried to dispose of the phone during a raid, but it was recovered, deepening scrutiny of his connections.





The case has been postponed to 8 September as the state reviews Matlala’s revised bail affidavit, with investigators probing the full extent of Mogotsi and Matlala’s influence on South Africa’s justice system.