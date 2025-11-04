Brown Mogotsi survives Vosloorus shooting, still refuses to cooperate with police





Businessman Brown Mogotsi survived a shooting in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, earlier today, 4 November 2025, when unknown gunmen opened fire on his vehicle before fleeing the scene. Police are investigating the incident, but details about the attackers or the motive remain unclear.



Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, speaking on the matter, highlighted that Mogotsi has a history of failing to cooperate with law enforcement. “Our investigative team has been trying to engage Mr. Mogotsi since 16 October 2025 in a case involving allegations of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice. Despite several scheduled appointments, he has not appeared before the team,” Mathe said.





Mathe explained that the investigative team initially visited Mogotsi’s business premises in Mahikeng on 16 October 2025 to execute a search and seizure warrant, but he was absent. He promised to meet with investigators, a promise that has not been honoured on multiple occasions. “From 16 October until now, Mr. Mogotsi has been a no-show. This is how he operates, and it appears he does not cooperate with the police,” Mathe added.





Attempts to contact Mogotsi have also been unsuccessful. He reportedly claimed his phone was not working and provided a bodyguard’s number to police, but calls went unanswered. Authorities are hoping that Mogotsi and his legal representatives will honour a scheduled meeting tomorrow to allow the investigation to proceed.





Today’s shooting adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation. Police are working to determine whether the attack is linked to Mogotsi’s legal troubles or other business-related disputes. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.