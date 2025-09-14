Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Brutal Attack of Hon. Jean Chisenga



Mr. President, has Inspector General of Police, Grapharl Musamba given you a report that your UPND Cadres brutally assaulted Mambilima MP, Hon.Jean Chisenga?



I know she is one of your biggest critics but your constitutional role as President of the Republic of Zambia mandates to protect all citizens from hatm and criminality including your severest critics.





And have you been told that this incidence occurred in the precinct of the National Assembly?



To this extent has your Speaker of the National Assembly, Nellie Mutti informed of the violation of parliamentary sacredness and sanctity by the UPND attacking her own member?





Have you arrested the perpetrators of this heinous crime?





Or you have chosen to defend and protect them like you do to perpetrators of similar political crimes?