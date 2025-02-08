“Brutal” load shedding has immediately returned to Petauke – Munir Zulu

He writes:

PETAUKE ABANDONED, SO SOON

A few hours after the good people of Petauke demonstrated their loyalty to my brother Emmanuel JJ Banda, they started experiencing punishment from the government of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his group.

During the campaign period in the just ended by-elections, Petauke was indeed PetaUK. Loadshedding ceased. People started receiving free maize, and cows were slaughtered for them. Then, farmers were lied to that they re-apply for SAFF loans for their farming inputs and told to shift their accounts to Zanaco, apparently, because Natsave had reached it’s limit. All of a sudden, there were social cash money meetings meant to entice the voters.

But while all these machinations took place, the people of Petauke remained focused and resolved. They voted for their choice and were not influenced by a few material things that … took to Petauke.

However, by 18 hours yesterday, Petauke started experiencing brutal Loadshedding. Clearly, all these days, this place was not loadshedded because this group of Mr. Known it all, and bashi Promise only wanted to fool voters.

This is a lesson that many Zambians must learn. As we gravitate towards the 2026 , Bashi Promise, and his jackals, his minions will dangle so many goodies to the people. They will embark on tuchawa. I forsee, they will even reduce the cost of fuel , mealie-meal and all essentials to fool Zambians. Don’t be fooled. Judge them for the most time they have ruled you and not for the few months of trying to appease you.

As we speak today, Petauke has been in the dark since 18hrs yesterday yet, for the entire by-election period, there was no single day that this place did not have electricity.

Again … stopped dishing out free mealie-meal, free maize, and they have stopped slaughtering cow

As for known political prostitutes – those known pendulums who betrayed JJ and Edgar Lungu, in their bid to have themselves protected from many criminal activities they engaged into in the past- I Munir Zulu is coming after you on this platform. I will now go on and give details of your criminal dealings. This is regardless of the fact that some of you helped us with vital information during the by-election period. For me personally, you helped us Yes but the very way you have been betraying and stabbing your new found friends in UPND by supplying to Tonse Alliance very critical information is the same way you’re probably betraying us behind our back.

I remain MZ