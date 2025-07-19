BRUTALLY MURDERED KALINGALINGA FUEL ATTENDANT TO BE LAID TO REST TODAY



A cloud of sorrow hangs over Kalingalinga as residents today bid farewell to 35-year-old Sibeso Akalilwa, a fuel attendant at Rubis Kalingalinga Filling Station, who was murdered during a violent robbery in the early hours of Wednesday, 16th July 2025.





According to Police, the incident occurred around 03:00 hours when armed criminals ambushed two fuel attendants on the night shift. Akalilwa sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her colleague, 29-year-old Mapalo Mwelwa, remains in critical condition with multiple head wounds.





In a disturbing development, CCTV footage has emerged showing a security guard only identified as Lungu allegedly masterminding the robbery. Lungu, an employee of White Hat Security Company, is seen in the footage maiming the two attendants. He and another guard, Boniface, were reportedly missing from their posts when the station manager arrived at the scene.





Akalilwa, a devoted mother of two and member of the New Apostolic Church, will be laid to rest today following a funeral service at Burma Main Congregation. The service will be followed by burial at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.





As investigations continue, members of the public have called for justice to be served swiftly.



By James Lungu

NKANI