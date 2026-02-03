Buddhist monks ‘caught with stash of p00rn, s3£x toys, p£n!s pump and others during police raid at a temple

Four Buddhist monks have been arrested after a stash of p00rn, s£x toys, p3nis pump, and an escort list were found during a police raid at their temple in Thailand.

The religious leaders are said to have violated their monastic vows as they kept the banned items at the Phrom Sunthon Monastery in Chonburi province.

Police raided the property on January 27, following reports that the monks possessed firearms and drugs.

During the raid, officers found £2,070 in cash, a pistol, a p£nis enlargement pump, a contact list of pr0st!tutes, and a DVD player with a p0rn disc still loaded inside.

Three monks also allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Phra Supachai Jantawong, 35, Phra Wirat Mukdasanit, 45, and Phra Thanapol Maison, 59, and the temple abbott, Phra Photisang Taebmuan, who was found to be a Karen national unregistered in civil records.

All four monks have since been defrocked and banned from the religion.

Colonel Saksilp Kamnoedsin of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) of Chonburi said the raid was carried out after villagers complained of alleged drug and firearm use on temple grounds.

He said: ‘The three monks found to be using drugs will be sent to the police and relevant authorities for rehabilitation.

‘The abbot will be handed over to the police for questioning and then deported to his country of origin.’

Alleged drug user Supachai claimed he had been taking meth for around three years ‘to manage body pain from diabetes and high blood pressure’.

He said: ‘It’s for relieving nerve pain. When the pain is really bad, I take these kinds of pills. But I only use it for really severe pain.’

Authorities said the three monks will be sent to drug rehabilitation, while the abbot was handed over to immigration officials for further investigation.