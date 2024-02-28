Bulgarian decorator shows up in court after being accused of spying for Russia

A Bulgarian person who paints walls and decorates rooms is in trouble for allegedly spying for Russia in the UK.

Tihomir Ivanchev, 38, from Acton, West London, didn’t say if he’s guilty or not in a short court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

It is said that he was part of a group of Bulgarians in the UK who were spying for Russia.

Five more Bulgarians were accused last year and are now waiting to go to court.

When the police arrested the other five people, they didn’t know that Mr. Ivanchev may have been involved. They found out about his connection when they translated group messages.

He was taken by the police earlier this month and formally accused on Tuesday.

Another person is charged with spying for Russia in the UK. Mr Ivanchev used to date Vanya Gaberova, who is one of the people accused last year.

He was put in jail and will go to court at the Old Bailey on 15 March. The group is accused of watching and following people to help Russia do bad things to them, like kidnapping them.

Mr Ivanchev is also accused of being involved in spying in Austria and Montenegro in 2021 and 2022.

The remaining five people are going to trial in October at the Old Bailey. It is said that Mr. Roussev led the cell’s spying activities from the UK.

It is said that Mr. Roussev got orders from a person called Jan Marsalek, who all the defendants are accused of working with in a plan. Marsalek is not accused in the case.

Mr Marsalek used to be in charge of a company called Wirecard in Austria. Now, he is wanted in Germany because he is suspected of doing something dishonest. He is said to be in Russia now.

