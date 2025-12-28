BULLETS SILENCE THE BEAT: DJ WARRAS BURIED AFTER BRAZEN CBD SHOOTING



Johannesburg bade farewell on 23 December 2025 to popular entertainer Warrick Stock, widely known as DJ Warras, whose life was brutally cut short in a shocking daylight shooting in the city centre.





DJ Warras was gunned down on December 16 in the heart of the Johannesburg CBD, a killing that sent shockwaves through the music and nightlife scene. He had just exited Zambesi House, a building close to the iconic Carlton Centre, when three suspects reportedly approached him.





Moments later, gunfire rang out and one of the city’s well-known DJs lay dead on the pavement.





His killing has reignited outrage over violent crime in the CBD, as family, friends and fans mourn a star whose music filled dance floors but whose final moments unfolded in chilling public view. 💔🎧