BULL’S FAMILY LAUDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR OFFICIAL FUNERAL



THE family of the late Mutumba Mainga Bull who died yesterday Friday 13th February after an illness in Lusaka, has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for according her an official funeral.





Family Spokesman, Neeta Kwalombota said the family is grateful to the government and President Hichilema for honouring Dr Bull with an official funeral.





Mr Kwalombota said the family received the news of according Dr Bull an official funeral by President Hichilema with happiness.





Dr Bull served as the First Female Cabinet Minister in the United National Independence Party (UNIP) government where she held different ministerial portfolios.





She was also the First Zambian female to obtain a Doctorate Degree and to lecture a t the University of Zambia.





In recognition of her numerous and selfless contributions to the Nation, President Hichilema has accorded the late Dr. Bull an official funeral.



