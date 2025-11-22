BULLY-PROOF! RAMAPHOSA STANDS FIRM AS U.S. TURNS UP THE HEAT



President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out swinging, declaring that South Africa “will not be bullied” after the United States reportedly warned Pretoria against backing a proposed G20 declaration.

The dramatic standoff has sparked a diplomatic storm, with the White House said to be leaning heavily on South Africa over its position in the global grouping.





Ramaphosa, however, insists the country will not bow to outside pressure, stressing that South Africa’s foreign policy is guided by its own national interests not by the demands of powerful Western nations.





The fiery exchange has sent shockwaves through international circles, raising questions about Washington’s influence and South Africa’s growing assertiveness on the world stage. As tensions simmer, all eyes are now on the G20 table, where Pretoria appears ready to hold its ground, no matter who tries to twist its arm.