Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly disappointed with what they have recently seen from African superstar Sadio

Mane.

Since returning from his lengthy spell on the sidelines from an injury that saw him miss the

2022 FIFA World Cup, the 30-year-old has failed to have the impart his manager Julian.

Mane has made five appearances for the Bavarians since being reintroduced into the squad, three from the bench as a substitute and two from the start.



Sport] reports that Nagelsmann has been left wanting more from the Senegal superstar, who some believe is being impacted by the amount of football he has played over the last six years.

Mane was an ever-present for Jurgen Klopp at the Reds and made 51 appearances across all competitions last season in England as Liverpool competed for silverware on all fronts.



This has led to the theory that the ex-RB Salzburg man could be suffering from a general tiredness, though his coach will undoubtedly be hoping he returns to his best as soon as possible to help Bayern’s title bid.

The German giants are currently second in the Bundesliga, one point behind rivals Borussia Dortmund.