BREAKING: Bunker builder claims two Trump Cabinet officials are secretly preparing for doomsday as Iran war sparks fear — “Honestly, it seems like the end of times are very close.”





While Americans worry about rising global tensions and the risk of wider war, a Texas bunker manufacturer says some of the most powerful people in Donald Trump’s administration may already be preparing for the worst.





Ron Hubbard, the owner of Atlas Survival Shelters, says business is booming as fears of a broader global conflict intensify. According to Hubbard, demand for luxury underground bunkers has skyrocketed since fighting escalated with Iran.



But the most jaw-dropping claim?





Hubbard says two senior members of Trump’s Cabinet are among his clients — and one of them is already asking when their bunker will be finished. “One of them texted me yesterday asking, ‘When will my bunker be ready?’” Hubbard said.





Let that sink in.



While administration officials publicly project confidence about America’s strength and security, one bunker builder says top officials inside the very same administration are quietly building underground escape hatches





And these aren’t modest storm shelters. Atlas bunkers can cost more than $5 million and come outfitted with swimming pools, cinemas, gun ranges, and armories — essentially luxury underground compounds designed to survive nuclear war.





Hubbard says inquiries for his shelters have increased tenfold since the latest conflict erupted, with politicians, billionaires, and wealthy elites scrambling to secure their own private lifeboats. “Honestly, it seems like the end of times are very close,” he declared.





In other words: when global instability rises, the ultra-rich and politically powerful don’t just brace for impact — they buy their way out of it.





Hubbard insists he’s motivated by saving lives, not profit. But he also admitted bunker sales could explode from about $2 million a month to $50 million in the coming weeks.





Meanwhile, ordinary Americans don’t have multimillion-dollar bunkers waiting for them if the world spirals into chaos.





And which two Cabinet members are the most likely buyers? With billionaires like Cabinet members Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum — and Cabinet-adjacent officials like Elon Musk, Steve Witkoff, and Kelly Loeffler — all able to afford such an expensive expenditure, it’s difficult to pinpoint who the doomsday preppers may be.





So the obvious question becomes impossible to ignore: If two Trump Cabinet officials are quietly building doomsday bunkers… what exactly do they know that the rest of us don’t?