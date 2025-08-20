Burger King employee who ran restaurant alone for 12 hours reveals ‘new career’ after being sacked

A single mum who ran a Burger King restaurant entirely by herself for 12 hours has revealed she has a ‘new career’ following her strange sacking from the fast food chain.

Back in July, Nykia Hamilton went viral after a TikTok video captured her rushing around the eatery doing the work of probably five or more employees, as she cooked, cleaned and served customers all at once.

Anyone who has ever worked in a customer service job will understand just how daunting a prospect this is, and Nykia, 25, was visibly emotional after she finished her shift, telling WACH Fox 57 that she was doing it all for her three young children.

She said: “At the end of the day, I do it for them. I’ve got three kids to take care of, I’m a single mother. I still got to feed them, and I’ve got a child about to go to school. You got to do what you got to do.

Nykia Hamilton ran an entire Burger King restaurant on her own, with a clip of her working hard going viral (WACH Fox 57)

“I’m trying to do my best. I’ve got three babies and they depend on me. They love me. I be missing my own kids’ lives, I work a lot.

“I am having to provide for them and I really don’t be having time to spend with them, and it hurts me a lot. Hopefully one day I won’t have to worry so much and I can actually be there for them.”

Despite the mammoth effort to keep things in the restaurant ticking as the only employee, the bosses at Burger King allegedly fired her after she was late because of her children, although a cynic might suggest that the restaurant being exposed for having just one active employee might have more to do with it.

She had added: “I had to do the dishes, do prep, do the floors, do the front counter, drive-thru. We just ain’t got no employees, nobody wants to work no more.”

In a tearful TikTok video, she revealed: “[Burger King] fired me because I’ve been late because of my kids. My kids come first. Y’all don’t pay for no babysitter, or nothing.”

However, it seems as if she is keen to take advantage of her new-found fame as her Instagram and TikTok bios now reflect her new career as a content creator and comedian, with the mum-of-three no doubt hoping to cash in on her new following after the viral video.

While a GoFundMe page has already raised well over $70,000 for Nykia, it seems as if she is desperate to make the most of her moment in the sun, as you can make yourself a lot of money if you play your cards right after going viral, as the Hawk Tuah girl and the Ibiza Final Boss have found out in recent years.