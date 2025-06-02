Burkina Faso announces partnership with China to install 900 CCTV systems as part of the “Smart Burkina” initiative

Burkina Faso made another bold move again and this time, it is a partnership with China to install CCTV systems as part of the “Smart Burkina” initiative.

This project involves the deployment of 900 surveillance cameras across the country to enhance security and public safety.

Additionally, the initiative includes the development of an 800-kilometer optical fiber network to connect major cities.

Chinese companies, such as Huawei, are involved in this collaboration, which aims to bolster Burkina Faso’s surveillance infrastructure.

The west African country isn’t playing games with it’s security issues in the country at all.

Burkina Faso is doing everything possible not only for the development of their defense and battling crimes but also to k ow how things are unfolding in some vital parts of the country.