BURKINA FASO 🇧🇫 CANCELS ALL VISA FEES FOR AFRICANS TRAVELLING TO THAT COUNTRY





Burkina Faso has cancelled all visa fees for African nationals traveling to the country, effective as of September 2025, a significant move towards fostering greater African unity.





While African citizens from outside the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS region may still require a visa to enter the country, this visa is now completely free of charge.





This initiative by the country’s visionaries aims to ease travel and promote connection across the continent, aligning with the aspiration for a borderless Africa.