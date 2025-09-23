Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Announce Withdrawal from International Criminal Court (ICC)

Breaking News: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Announce Withdrawal from ICC





Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger declared on Monday, September 22, that they are withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC) with immediate effect.

The coordinated announcement, made in Bamako, Niamey and Ouagadougou, marks a joint decision by the three members of the Alliance of Sahel States, all currently led by military leaders.





In a statement, the three governments accused the ICC of applying “selective justice” and serving as an instrument of “neocolonial repression.”

The move comes months after the bloc announced plans to create its own Criminal and Human Rights Court and a regional high-security prison to handle terrorism and serious crimes in the Sahel.



#MMI #Mali #Niger #BurkinaFaso