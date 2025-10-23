Burkina Faso Opens Three Locally-Built Modern Toll Stations Worth $28 Million



Burkina Faso has officially opened three state-of-the-art toll stations as part of its efforts to modernize the national road network and strengthen domestic infrastructure.



The ambitious project, valued at 17.4 billion FCFA (approximately $28 million USD), was entirely designed, built, and funded by local experts using the national budget.





Each of the new toll stations spans 12 to 13 hectares and features between 9 and 13 lanes, including dedicated emergency lanes to improve traffic safety and efficiency.





The toll stations are equipped with electronic toll systems, axle sensors, automated barriers, surveillance cameras, and revenue monitoring technology.





“These toll stations symbolize our nation’s growing capacity to execute complex engineering projects without external dependence,” said Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Infrastructure during the inauguration ceremony