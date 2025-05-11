BURKINA FASO PRESIDENT ATTENDS RUSSIA’S VICTORY DAY, VOWS FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM





The President of Burkina Faso joined world leaders in Moscow on May 9, 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory over Nazism.

He paid tribute to the Soviet Army and Allied forces, calling the historic triumph a source of inspiration for Burkina Faso and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in their ongoing battle against terrorism and imperialism.





He reaffirmed his country’s commitment to ensuring security and improving citizens’ well-being, while also praising the growing partnership with Russia.

“I welcome the mutually beneficial partnership between Burkina Faso and the Russian Federation,” he said, highlighting shared goals of sovereignty and peace.