Burkina Faso releases 8 NGO members arrested for ‘spying’

An international NGO operating in Burkina Faso says eight of its staff who were arrested by the country’s military authorities on accusations of spying have been released after several months in detention.

The Netherlands based International NGO Safety Organisation said in a statement on Friday that its personnel were freed at the end of October. “INSO welcomes the safe release of our colleagues, and appreciates the support that made this possible,” the organisation said.

The workers had been detained in July, although the arrests were only made public by Burkina Faso’s ruling military junta in early October. The eight included a French national, a French Senegalese woman, a Czech citizen, a Malian and four Burkinabe nationals.

Burkina Faso’s military rulers, who took power in a coup in September 2022, had in July revoked the authorisation of 21 NGOs, among them INSO. Authorities accused the organisation of collecting and passing sensitive security information about the country to foreign powers and of continuing to operate secretly despite the ban.

INSO, which provides security analysis for other humanitarian agencies, has firmly rejected the allegations. “As a humanitarian organisation, we remain committed to supporting humanitarian organisations delivering aid safely to all those in need,” it said on Friday. The group noted it has worked in Burkina Faso since 2019 “following requests to support NGOs there” to improve safety for humanitarian staff and operations. “We strive to uphold the humanitarian principles everywhere we work,” the statement added.

Rights groups say Burkina Faso’s authorities frequently clamp down on dissent, including within civil society and the media, while justifying restrictions as part of efforts to combat jihadist violence that has gripped the country for around a decade. Armed groups that have sworn allegiance to al Qaeda or the Islamic State group continue to stage deadly attacks across large parts of the country.

At the end of 2024, Niger, a neighbouring state also ruled by a military junta, withdrew INSO’s authorisation to operate on its territory as well.