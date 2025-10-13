Burkina Faso Says NO to Trump’s Deportation Plan





Burkina Faso President Captain Ibrahim Traoré has refused a request from U.S. President Donald Trump to accept people being deported from America.





The Burkinabè government described Trump’s request as “indecent” and said their country is “a land of dignity, not a dumping ground.”





Since July 2025, the Trump administration has deported more than 40 people to African countries like Ghana, Rwanda, eSwatini gt and South Sudan.



But Burkina Faso firmly said no.