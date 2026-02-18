Burkina Faso under siege: Traoré Faces Deadly Terror Attacks Across Burkina Faso





Burkina Faso is grappling with a wave of coordinated terrorist attacks, targeting military bases across the northern and eastern regions. Over four days, at least ten people have been killed, and significant damage has been reported, though the military government has not confirmed the full toll.





The attacks also affect civilians and foreign nationals, underscoring the country’s ongoing struggle with terrorism.

Since 2015, tens of thousands have died, and Burkina Faso now ranks highest on the Global Terrorism Index, highlighting its critical role in Sahel security challenges.