Burkina Faso’s Army Vows to Save Iran – Because 12,000 Troops Will Surely Stop the U.S.



In a move that’s equal parts bold and bewildering, Burkina Faso’s coup-installed leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré has declared his nation “ready to assist militarily” if Iran asks. His reasoning? The era of American “impunity” must end.





Let’s be real: Burkina Faso fields roughly 12,000 soldiers—barely enough to hold off jihadist insurgents ravaging its own territory, let alone project power across continents to defend Tehran. No navy, a tiny air force, and an economy that’s seen better days. This isn’t a serious military commitment; it’s performative geopolitics from a junta desperate to thumb its nose at the West.





Traoré, who seized power in 2022, has spent years cozying up to Russia, China, and now Iran—signing defense pacts, accepting drones, and even flirting with nuclear cooperation while trading gold to evade sanctions. Recent high-level talks in Tehran (February 2026) between defense ministers only deepened the bromance, with Iran eyeing Sahel resources and Burkina Faso craving anti-Western allies.





But offering “help” to Iran amid escalating U.S.-Israel tensions? That’s not strategy—it’s symbolism on steroids. Traoré’s grand gesture costs him nothing in troops (no one expects Burkinabè boots in the Middle East) but buys him street cred in the anti-imperialist club. Meanwhile, the U.S. casually signs $147 million health deals with the same country whose leaders trash-talk it.





The replies on X tell the story: helicopter memes, Chávez comparisons, and outright laughter. Burkina Faso’s “aid” to Iran is about as threatening as a slingshot in a drone war. Cute rhetoric, zero bite.



📸 MEZIE BLOG