Burkina Faso’s gold boom boosts economy as IMF backs Traoré government



Ibrahim Traoré’s strategy to place gold at the center of Burkina Faso’s economic policy is beginning to show measurable results, as the country records a major mining surge.





Burkina Faso produced a record 94 tonnes of gold in 2025, increasing state revenues and helping unlock a $33.2 million disbursement from the International Monetary Fund after a positive economic review. Despite persistent security challenges, the country’s GDP growth is estimated at about 5% for the year.





Authorities say the stabilisation plan focuses on improving mining tax collection, controlling inflation and keeping public debt manageable. The IMF has also approved an additional $124 million package aimed at supporting climate-resilient agriculture.





However, the Fund cautions that risks remain. It is urging stronger oversight of the mining sector and continued governance reforms to ensure the economic momentum can be sustained.