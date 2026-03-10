“Burkinabe Women Gift Harvest to President Traore: A ‘Thank You’ for Empowering Women” 





 Burkinabe women from the Relwende Teel Taba Cooperative gifted their harvest to President Ibrahim Traore in appreciation of his support.

The president had fulfilled his promise to help the cooperative by providing a fenced perimeter, modern irrigation system, and water castle, boosting their production.





This gesture was part of Women’s Month celebrations, showcasing gratitude for the president’s efforts in empowering women