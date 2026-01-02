Burna Boy Breaks Record with Nearly 2 Billion Spotify Streams in 2025



Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has set a monumental new benchmark for African music, finishing 2025 as the most streamed African artist on Spotify with a record-breaking total.





Top of the Charts



The “Ye” crooner amassed an impressive 1.986 billion streams throughout the year, surpassing his peers to claim the number one spot.

.





The Top 5 Leaders



Following closely behind is fellow Nigerian icon Wizkid, who secured the second position with 1.81 billion streams. South African sensation Tyla took the third spot with 1.67 billion streams, while Rema and Davido rounded out the top five with 1.63 billion and 1.58 billion streams, respectively.





The Top 10



The data for the year under review also highlighted other top performers who completed the top 10 list:





Asake: 1.52 billion streams

Ayra Starr: 1.47 billion streams

CKay: 1.38 billion streams

Seyi Vibez: 1.32 billion streams

Mr Eazi: 1.26 billion streams