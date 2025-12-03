Burna Boy pledges to cover funeral expenses for children k!lled during Birthday party mass sho0ting in US

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has pledged to cover the funeral costs for all four children k!lled in the recent California mass sho0ting.

The Last Last singer said that he had an emotional connection to the story after hearing about it on The Breakfast Club radio show.

He then connected with music executive Wack 100; and Hollywood Unlocked personality Jason Lee, and offered to help.

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke. After hearing the story on The Breakfast Club, I reached out to Wack 100 and connected with Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone,” he said in a press statement. “I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

The statement also said the 34-year-old star was particularly moved by the story of Amari Peterson, a 14-year-old, 3.8 GPA student-athlete whose life was tragically cut short.

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee noted in a statement that “Burna Boy’s generosity is an example of how people around the world want to help, even when they’ve never met the families impacted.”

The shooting occurred on Saturday, November 29, inside a crowded banquet hall in northern Stockton just before 6 p.m., where 100 to 150 people were attending a children’s birthday party. Four young people were k!lled, and 11 others were left wounded.

The victims who have been identified so far are eight-year-old Maya Lupian and 21-year-old Susano Archuleta.

According to CNN, Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, said that early indications suggest the shooting may have been “a targeted incident.” She added that the investigation remained “very active and ongoing.”

Sheriff Patrick Withrow said on Sunday, “We’re confident that this was not a random act. We’re not gonna say whether it’s gang related or not, until we have all the facts in front of us.”

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.