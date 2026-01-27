BURUNDI FIRM TARGETS ZAMBIA FERTILISER PRODUCTION



President Hakainde Hichilema has welcomed plans by Burundi-based Itracom Fertiliser Limited to establish a one-million-metric-tonne fertiliser production plant in Zambia.





President Hichilema says the proposed investment aligns with the Government’s agenda to strengthen the agriculture sector through increased local fertiliser production.





He says he was encouraged that engagements held during the 2024 State Visit by Burundi President Evariste Ndayishiye are now yielding concrete economic cooperation.





President Hichilema said this when Itracom Fertilizer Limited Chairperson Adrien Ntigacika paid a courtesy call on him at State House today.





Mr. Ntigacika said the fertiliser manufacturing plant is expected to create about 5,000 jobs for local people.





He added that the company is motivated by Zambia’s availability of key raw materials, which will support the production of high-quality organic fertiliser and position the country as a major supplier within the region.





Meanwhile, Burundi’s Ambassador to Zambia Evelyne Butoyi thanked President Hichilema for creating a favourable environment for investment.



ZNBC