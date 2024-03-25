BURUNDIAN NATIONAL FOUND DÊAD IN HIS SHOP IN JOHN LAING – POLICE

A 35-year-old man believed to be a Burundian National was found dead in his shop in Lusaka’s John Leing compound.

Police investigations indicate that Anderson Uwela who was renting and staying in a shop in John Leing compound was murdered by unknown people on March 24, 2024 between 01:00 hours and 04:00 hours. He sustained deep cuts on his forehead as a machete is suspected to have been used to inflict injuries.

The suspects stole undisclosed amount of money and one cellular phone. They gained entry by breaking the locking system of the shop.

The body is laying in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

Around 17:00 hours, Police investigations led to the arrest of one suspect identified as Robert Sinkala aged 25 also known as Kelony who has been on Police wanted list for various crimes such as murder and aggravated robberies in John Leing and other surrounding areas.

He led Police officers for recoveries in John Leing and Kanyama compounds where some quantities of marijuana, machetes and an axe among other offensive weapons were recovered around 22:00 hours.

The suspect was believed to have been involved in the murder of the Burundian National between 01:00 hours and 04:00 hours in John Leing compound.

As Police officers progressed to recover the stolen cellular phone, the suspect ran away.

Police officers fired warning shots to stop him but unfortunately he was caught by a stray bullet and sustained a fatal bullet wound.

He was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body is in the same Hospital mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem.

Danny Mwale

Assistant Public Relations Officer