DEC SEIZES CARS, PROPERTIES FROM LUNGU’S ALLY … Search at Mbaya’s residence extended to hubby, wife’s underwear, shoes

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) detained and seized vehicles and papers for two properties belonging to former president Edgar Lungu’s ally Martin Mbaya.

And there was serious altercation between Mbaya’s child and officials from DEC at the Church from where Mbaya… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/dec-seizes-cars-properties-from-lungus-ally-search-at-mbayas-residency-extended-to-hubby-wifes-underwear-shoes/