BURY EDGAR LUNGU AS HIS BIRTHDAY GIFT – MUKWITA

BURY ECL AS HIS BIRTHDAY GIFT – MUKWITA



FORMER Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has called on Zambians to use late President Edgar Lungu’s birthday which falls on the November 11, to give him the gift of burial but not for pomp or politics.





And Mukwita stated that Lungu resented tribalism and wanted unity, but now, in death, he was being denied the very peace he preached.





Mukwita also said Zambia had no law on burying dead presidents and Lungu’s pain should birth policy.





In a write-up yesterday, Mukwita stated that on November 11, Lungu would have turned 68.





“But instead of hymns, flowers, and tea, Zambia will mark his birthday with silence and frost,” he stated. “Frozen in time since 5 June, the sixth president of Zambia lies unburied, caught in a diplomatic and legal rut that mocks the humility he lived by.



