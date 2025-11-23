Bury Edgar Lungu before thinking of succeeding him, Fr Elias Muma tells PF presidential hopefuls

Bury Lungu before thinking of succeeding him, Fr Muma tells PF presidential hopefuls





CATHOLIC PRIEST Father Elias Muma says the Patriotic Front-PF will only workout their leadership succession bid if they first bury late president Edgar Lungu.





And Fr Muma says the late president Edgar Lungu is a national property and not a PF property.



The Catholic priest says there cannot be effective succession if the person you want to succeed remains unburied.





In the homily monitored by TV Yatu, the St Mbaaga — Kitwe’s Kawama Catholic Parish priest wonders what succession tradition the PF is using in going in high gear to campaign and aspire to succeed Lungu when basic African tradition requires that a deceased is buried before people can talk about succeeding them.





“I would urge those that are concerned, because I am also particularly concerned. You cannot have something hanging on us and now people are slowly forgetting about it; it is still there so let us work it out,” Fr Muma says.





He says the late president is a property for all Zambia’s adding that there is need to close the mourning chapter by burying him first before people can start eying the position he held in the party.



©️ TV Yatu November 21, 2025.