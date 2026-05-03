BUSHIRI FRAUD DRAMA: COURT GREENLIGHTS HIGH-STAKES RACKETEERING TRIAL

The stage is finally set for a blockbuster courtroom showdown as the Pretoria High Court clears the way for the long-delayed racketeering trial tied to fugitive preacher Shepherd Bushiri.

Zambian businessman Willah Joseph Mudolo, his wife Zethu Matshingana Mudolo, their firm Rising Estate, and four others will face trial starting Monday, 4 May 2026. They stand accused of racketeering, fraud, and money laundering linked to an alleged R102 million investment scheme connected to Bushiri’s church empire.

In a decisive ruling, Judge Mahomed Ismail dismissed multiple defence attempts to block the charges, challenge arrests, and remove prosecutors. The court also upheld a racketeering certificate issued by former NDPP Shamila Batohi.

Prosecutors say repeated delays dubbed “Stalingrad tactics” have stalled justice for years. Now, with legal hurdles cleared, one of South Africa’s most explosive financial crime trials is finally ready to unfold.