Bushiri’s R50 Million Jet Faces the Auction Block



Shepherd Bushiri is back in the headlines, and this time the spotlight is firmly on his luxury Bombardier Challenger 604 , the same jet that has been parked at Lanseria Airport since 2020 while he’s been living in Malawi.





The North Gauteng High Court has now authorised the National Prosecuting Authority and its Asset Forfeiture Unit to sell the aircraft, valued at around R50 million (about $2.6 million). Investigators allege the jet was purchased using $1.1 million delivered in a suitcase of cash, a detail that has raised serious questions about the source of the funds.





Bushiri, however, says the move is nothing more than “persecution.” He argues that related charges were dismissed in Malawi and insists he is the one who exposed corrupt South African police officers for attempted extortion. He also claims he used his own R70 million to assist people who lost money in a forex platform.





South African authorities remain focused on tracing the origin of the $1.1 million. Bushiri maintains it was a loan, but investigators are not convinced. Meanwhile, a Malawi court has approved his extradition to South Africa, though the process is temporarily on hold pending an appeal from his legal team.





With cross‑border legal battles, disputed narratives, and a multimillion‑rand jet at the centre of it all, this saga is far from over.