Businessman Mwala Mooto shuts down Mwembeshi farm business due to operational costs!

Businessman shuts down Mwembeshi farm business due to operational costs!



Youthful businessman and entrepreneur Mwala Mooto has announced the closure of Mooto Foods Ltd’s Mwembeshi Farm, citing unsustainable operational costs driven by Zambia’s ongoing power deficit.





In a heartfelt statement, Mwala, the founder and CEO of Mooto Holdings Ltd, shared that after eight years of building the agricultural business from a small poultry farm selling chickens at Soweto Market to a medium-sized poultry production and processing enterprise, the financial strain of 2024 forced a difficult decision.





“Since 2018, we grew the company to employ 56 full-time workers and produce over 10,000 chickens, an achievement I am very proud of,” he said. “However, with rising costs due to the power deficit, we could no longer sustain operations at Mwembeshi Farm. To ensure business continuity, we have shifted focus to our Senanga farm, which is fully solar-powered.”





While the closure has resulted in the loss of over 50 jobs, Mwala emphasized that Mooto Holdings remains committed to the agricultural sector and will continue operating in Senanga. He expressed gratitude to partners who supported the vision and made the journey possible.



In a significant pivot, the infrastructure at Mwembeshi Farm has been repurposed into an educational institution—Mooto College of Business. Drawing from his background as a professional accountant, Mwala has launched the college to provide specialized training in professional accountancy qualifications such as ACCA and ZICA. Enrollment for the March intake is now open.





“Entrepreneurship has its successes and failures,” Mwala reflected. “This is a tough but necessary decision. While it saddens me to let go of a project I was deeply passionate about, I must accept that this one did not work out as planned. Now, I take on a new challenge as a lecturer at Mooto College of Business.”





Despite the challenges, Mwala remains optimistic about the future, both in agriculture and education, as Mooto Holdings adapts to changing business realities.