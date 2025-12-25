Busta Rhymes reveals his retirement plan to settle in Nigeria.
While performing at Detty December Fest at Ilubirin, Ikoyi (Lagos) on December 19, 2025—his first time back in Nigeria since his 2010 visit—he paused mid-show and made a heartfelt speech.
🗣️ Busta Rhymes:
“Even though it took 15 years, we are home. This trip was memorable to me because it wasn’t just about a show. I’m looking for a home here, I’m looking for property.
I’m thinking about looking for a wife so that when I stop working, I can settle down here. I need a few Nigerian slash Jamaican grandchildren.”