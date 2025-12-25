Busta Rhymes reveals his retirement plan to settle in Nigeria.

‎While performing at Detty December Fest at Ilubirin, Ikoyi (Lagos) on December 19, 2025—his first time back in Nigeria since his 2010 visit—he paused mid-show and made a heartfelt speech.



‎🗣️ Busta Rhymes:

‎“Even though it took 15 years, we are home. This trip was memorable to me because it wasn’t just about a show. I’m looking for a home here, I’m looking for property.



‎I’m thinking about looking for a wife so that when I stop working, I can settle down here. I need a few Nigerian slash Jamaican grandchildren.”